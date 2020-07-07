1807 E Valencia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking playground bbq/grill garage

Fantastic floor plan with 4 bedrooms, office, & 3 baths. Former model home on cul-de-sac by park and playground. Formal living and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets, family room, and guest bedroom with full bath downstairs. Three bedrooms and office/den on second floor. 18'' tile in kitchen and hallways with wood flooring in downstairs bedroom, living, and dining rooms. Large backyard with covered patio, a separate raised patio, built-in BBQ and fire pit. Great views of mountains. Epoxy garage floor, soft water loop, and plantation shutters. Quiet gated community close to shopping, schools, freeways, and airport. All appliances included. Government assistance is not accepted at this time. BBQ, landscape lighting, and fire pit are not warrantied.