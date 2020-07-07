All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1807 E Valencia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1807 E Valencia Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

1807 E Valencia Drive

1807 East Valencia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1807 East Valencia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Las Colinas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic floor plan with 4 bedrooms, office, & 3 baths. Former model home on cul-de-sac by park and playground. Formal living and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets, family room, and guest bedroom with full bath downstairs. Three bedrooms and office/den on second floor. 18'' tile in kitchen and hallways with wood flooring in downstairs bedroom, living, and dining rooms. Large backyard with covered patio, a separate raised patio, built-in BBQ and fire pit. Great views of mountains. Epoxy garage floor, soft water loop, and plantation shutters. Quiet gated community close to shopping, schools, freeways, and airport. All appliances included. Government assistance is not accepted at this time. BBQ, landscape lighting, and fire pit are not warrantied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 E Valencia Drive have any available units?
1807 E Valencia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 E Valencia Drive have?
Some of 1807 E Valencia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 E Valencia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1807 E Valencia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 E Valencia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1807 E Valencia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1807 E Valencia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1807 E Valencia Drive offers parking.
Does 1807 E Valencia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 E Valencia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 E Valencia Drive have a pool?
No, 1807 E Valencia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1807 E Valencia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1807 E Valencia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 E Valencia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 E Valencia Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College