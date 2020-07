Amenities

Unit #4 now available! Modern: Charming and unique studio loft in Central Phoenix. Unit #10 is available in this gated oasis at 51 and Indian School. Newly renovated and vinyl faux hardwood flooring throughout. On-site laundry. $55 application fee. $740/month + 4% tax/admin fee + $25 monthly CAM (common area maintenance) charge, $740 security deposit, $150 set up fee, Thank you for looking! Listed by Renters Warehouse. Questions? Text Teresa 602-999-6890.