STUNNING REMODEL IN 2011-KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE SLAB COUNTERS-MAPLE CABINETS-STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES-TWO ZONE 14 SEER AC-LOTS OF TILE-MASTER SUITE IS DOWNSTAIRS-SOARING CEILINGS-PLANTATION SHUTTERS-VERY LOW MAINTENACE LANDSCAPING-FOUR BEDROOM 2.5BATHS-LARGE FAMILY ROOM UPSTAIRS-CHECK THE PHOTOS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 18047 N 12TH Place have?
Some of 18047 N 12TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18047 N 12TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18047 N 12TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.