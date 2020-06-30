All apartments in Phoenix
18047 N 12TH Place

18047 North 12th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18047 North 12th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
STUNNING REMODEL IN 2011-KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE SLAB COUNTERS-MAPLE CABINETS-STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES-TWO ZONE 14 SEER AC-LOTS OF TILE-MASTER SUITE IS DOWNSTAIRS-SOARING CEILINGS-PLANTATION SHUTTERS-VERY LOW MAINTENACE LANDSCAPING-FOUR BEDROOM 2.5BATHS-LARGE FAMILY ROOM UPSTAIRS-CHECK THE PHOTOS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18047 N 12TH Place have any available units?
18047 N 12TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18047 N 12TH Place have?
Some of 18047 N 12TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18047 N 12TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18047 N 12TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18047 N 12TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 18047 N 12TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18047 N 12TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 18047 N 12TH Place offers parking.
Does 18047 N 12TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18047 N 12TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18047 N 12TH Place have a pool?
No, 18047 N 12TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 18047 N 12TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18047 N 12TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18047 N 12TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18047 N 12TH Place has units with dishwashers.

