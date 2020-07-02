All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 18044 N 25TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18044 N 25TH Way
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

18044 N 25TH Way

18044 North 25th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18044 North 25th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!! This Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath Single Level Townhouse has Just been Completely Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the area. Recently Updated with New Paint Inside & Out & 18'' Porcelain Tile Throughout, Kitchen has all Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Slab Countertops and Upgraded Whirlpool SS Appliances. Open & Spacious with Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Dual Pane Windows & Window Covers Throughout* Private Yard with Covered Patio in the Back* 2/C Garage w/Epoxy floor * Two Community Pools* Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northeast Phoenix Neighborhood and Just Minutes from Paradise Valley Community College, Desert Ridge Marketplace and Easy Freeway Access to the Loop 101 & SR51(Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee p/m)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18044 N 25TH Way have any available units?
18044 N 25TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18044 N 25TH Way have?
Some of 18044 N 25TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18044 N 25TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
18044 N 25TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18044 N 25TH Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 18044 N 25TH Way is pet friendly.
Does 18044 N 25TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 18044 N 25TH Way offers parking.
Does 18044 N 25TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18044 N 25TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18044 N 25TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 18044 N 25TH Way has a pool.
Does 18044 N 25TH Way have accessible units?
No, 18044 N 25TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18044 N 25TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18044 N 25TH Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College