Phoenix, AZ
1804 West Kristal Way
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:37 PM

1804 West Kristal Way

1804 West Kristal Way · No Longer Available
Location

1804 West Kristal Way, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready!  Cozy living room with laminate wood floors!  Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Enjoy entertaining or just relaxing by the pool! Pool maintenance included. Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 West Kristal Way have any available units?
1804 West Kristal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1804 West Kristal Way currently offering any rent specials?
1804 West Kristal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 West Kristal Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 West Kristal Way is pet friendly.
Does 1804 West Kristal Way offer parking?
No, 1804 West Kristal Way does not offer parking.
Does 1804 West Kristal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 West Kristal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 West Kristal Way have a pool?
Yes, 1804 West Kristal Way has a pool.
Does 1804 West Kristal Way have accessible units?
No, 1804 West Kristal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 West Kristal Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 West Kristal Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 West Kristal Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1804 West Kristal Way does not have units with air conditioning.

