1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

1804 ON THE LIGHT RAIL



NOW LEASING!



Two story one bedroom remodeled unit

with stainless steel appliances. Kitchen cabinetry has been upgraded. Bedroom easily fits queen size with wall to wall mirror closets along with a separate walk inlining closet. The unit has a security door, it comes with a balcony inside a gorgeous townhome community.



Pet friendly (small pets)



Property offers



One assigned garage parking



Pool



Gated



online rental payments available.



Air conditioning, Cable ready, Garage parking