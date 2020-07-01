All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5
Last updated May 5 2020 at 4:08 AM

1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5

1804 West Tuckey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1804 West Tuckey Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1804 ON THE LIGHT RAIL

NOW LEASING!

Two story one bedroom remodeled unit
with stainless steel appliances. Kitchen cabinetry has been upgraded. Bedroom easily fits queen size with wall to wall mirror closets along with a separate walk inlining closet. The unit has a security door, it comes with a balcony inside a gorgeous townhome community.

Pet friendly (small pets)

Property offers

One assigned garage parking

Pool

Gated

online rental payments available.

Air conditioning, Cable ready, Garage parking

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5 have any available units?
1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5 have?
Some of 1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5 offers parking.
Does 1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5 have a pool?
Yes, 1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5 has a pool.
Does 1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5 have accessible units?
No, 1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 W. Tuckey Lane - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
