18026 N 41ST Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
18026 N 41ST Street
18026 North 41st Street
No Longer Available
Location
18026 North 41st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Beautiful two bed rooms one bath spacious apartment for rent .For showing please call owner at 407-432-9906.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18026 N 41ST Street have any available units?
18026 N 41ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 18026 N 41ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
18026 N 41ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18026 N 41ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 18026 N 41ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 18026 N 41ST Street offer parking?
No, 18026 N 41ST Street does not offer parking.
Does 18026 N 41ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18026 N 41ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18026 N 41ST Street have a pool?
No, 18026 N 41ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 18026 N 41ST Street have accessible units?
No, 18026 N 41ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18026 N 41ST Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18026 N 41ST Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18026 N 41ST Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18026 N 41ST Street does not have units with air conditioning.
