18025 N 65TH Place

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Brand new immaculate spec home ready for immediate occupancy! Beautiful panoramic views along private preserve wash lot. Great room floor plan, 10 foot ceilings throughout! Gourmet kitchen, gas cooktop, quartz countertops, shaker cabinets, tile backsplash, porcelain wood grain floors & stainless steel appliances. Spacious split master suite, large porcelain tile shower & garden tub + big walk-in closet. Jack & Jill guest bedrooms plus private en-suite guest bedrooms Resort backyard extended patio, pavers, synthetic grass and low maintenance plants. Close to 101 freeway, near Kierland Commons & Promenade shopping centers. Heated community pool/spa and greenbelts to walk or bike.