Phoenix, AZ
18021 N 40TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18021 N 40TH Place

18021 North 40th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18021 North 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You'll fall in love with this modern home. Features include plush carpet and tile floors, neutral colors and updated black appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18021 N 40TH Place have any available units?
18021 N 40TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18021 N 40TH Place have?
Some of 18021 N 40TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18021 N 40TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18021 N 40TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18021 N 40TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 18021 N 40TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18021 N 40TH Place offer parking?
No, 18021 N 40TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 18021 N 40TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18021 N 40TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18021 N 40TH Place have a pool?
No, 18021 N 40TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 18021 N 40TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18021 N 40TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18021 N 40TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18021 N 40TH Place has units with dishwashers.
