Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1802 West Cinnabar Avenue
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

1802 West Cinnabar Avenue

1802 W Cinnabar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1802 W Cinnabar Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
View 18
2 bedroom 1 bath washer dryer and storage.
This unit is $999 a month!

View 18 is a stunning 2 bedroom 1 bath that has been remodeled with new appliances, plumbing and lighting fixtures. This unit has just been freshly painted has wood laminate through out with a yard and storage unit.

You want more information or to view this home please contact Mark at 602-501-3889.

APPLY TODAY!
www.parrygoldings.com
Application fee is $37 per applicate over 18 years of age
security deposit $400.00
non-refundable pet deposit $150
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 West Cinnabar Avenue have any available units?
1802 West Cinnabar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1802 West Cinnabar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1802 West Cinnabar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 West Cinnabar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 West Cinnabar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1802 West Cinnabar Avenue offer parking?
No, 1802 West Cinnabar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1802 West Cinnabar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 West Cinnabar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 West Cinnabar Avenue have a pool?
No, 1802 West Cinnabar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1802 West Cinnabar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1802 West Cinnabar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 West Cinnabar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 West Cinnabar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 West Cinnabar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1802 West Cinnabar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

