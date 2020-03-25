All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1802 North 18th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1802 North 18th Avenue
Last updated August 17 2019 at 10:55 PM

1802 North 18th Avenue

1802 N 18th Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1802 N 18th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
View 18
2 bedroom 1 bath washer dryer and storage.
This unit is $999 a month!

View 18 is a stunning 2 bedroom 1 bath that has been remodeled with new appliances, plumbing and lighting fixtures. This unit has just been freshly painted has wood laminate through out with a yard and storage unit.

You want more information or to view this home please contact Mark at 602-501-3889.

APPLY TODAY!
www.parrygoldings.com
Application fee is $37 per applicate over 18 years of age
security deposit $400.00
non-refundable pet deposit $150
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 North 18th Avenue have any available units?
1802 North 18th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1802 North 18th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1802 North 18th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 North 18th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 North 18th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1802 North 18th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1802 North 18th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1802 North 18th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 North 18th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 North 18th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1802 North 18th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1802 North 18th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1802 North 18th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 North 18th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 North 18th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 North 18th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1802 North 18th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College