Home
Phoenix, AZ
1802 Maryland Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1802 Maryland Ave
1802 West Maryland Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1802 West Maryland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
2Community pools. Community Gym. Patio.Nice Community. Close to I-17 and GCU. 1st floor. Covered parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1802 Maryland Ave have any available units?
1802 Maryland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1802 Maryland Ave have?
Some of 1802 Maryland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1802 Maryland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Maryland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Maryland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Maryland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1802 Maryland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Maryland Ave does offer parking.
Does 1802 Maryland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Maryland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Maryland Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1802 Maryland Ave has a pool.
Does 1802 Maryland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1802 Maryland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Maryland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 Maryland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
