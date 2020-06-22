Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1802 E JUNIPER Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1802 E JUNIPER Avenue
1802 East Juniper Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1802 East Juniper Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location on this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Low maintenance yards front and back. Separate living and family rooms. Carpet in Living room and Master bedroom only, the rest are ceramic tile.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue have any available units?
1802 E JUNIPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue have?
Some of 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1802 E JUNIPER Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue have a pool?
No, 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College