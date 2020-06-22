All apartments in Phoenix
Location

1802 East Juniper Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location on this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Low maintenance yards front and back. Separate living and family rooms. Carpet in Living room and Master bedroom only, the rest are ceramic tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue have any available units?
1802 E JUNIPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue have?
Some of 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1802 E JUNIPER Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue have a pool?
No, 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 E JUNIPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
