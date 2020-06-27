18017 N 40TH Place

This property is right off the 51 & 101 Freeway. Condo has new paint & tile throughout. Laundry room in unit. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher & oven. Also, nice pantry. Storage room for unit is located off East side of building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
