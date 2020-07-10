1801 W Nighthawk Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/394409a05e ---- Ahwatukee Foothills Club West Golf; S Mountain Trail Head; Top Rated Schools! Marvelous Home w/ Sky High Ceilings; Kitchen/Family Rm Great Rm. Beautifully Remodeled Kitchen w/ Venetian Gold Slab Granite Counters, Walk-In Pantry, Island, Vast Counters, Long Breakfast Bar Joins to Dining Rm w/ Pool View Windows, Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio, Pebble Tec Salt Water Pool w/ Waterfall. Full Pool Service Included! Finished Side Yards, RV Gate, Sun Screens. Ceiling Fans, Surround Sound. All Bedrooms Are Upstairs & Enjoy Mountain Views. Master Features Dual Sinks, Oval Tub, Lg Sep Shower w/ Frosted Glass, Big Walk-In Closet. Vast Garage w/ Work Bench, Built-In Cabinets,Storage Shelves, Epoxy Floor.



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn Dryer Garage Pool