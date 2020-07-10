All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

1801 W Nighthawk Way

1801 West Nighthawk Way · No Longer Available
Location

1801 West Nighthawk Way, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/394409a05e ---- Ahwatukee Foothills Club West Golf; S Mountain Trail Head; Top Rated Schools! Marvelous Home w/ Sky High Ceilings; Kitchen/Family Rm Great Rm. Beautifully Remodeled Kitchen w/ Venetian Gold Slab Granite Counters, Walk-In Pantry, Island, Vast Counters, Long Breakfast Bar Joins to Dining Rm w/ Pool View Windows, Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio, Pebble Tec Salt Water Pool w/ Waterfall. Full Pool Service Included! Finished Side Yards, RV Gate, Sun Screens. Ceiling Fans, Surround Sound. All Bedrooms Are Upstairs & Enjoy Mountain Views. Master Features Dual Sinks, Oval Tub, Lg Sep Shower w/ Frosted Glass, Big Walk-In Closet. Vast Garage w/ Work Bench, Built-In Cabinets,Storage Shelves, Epoxy Floor.

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn Dryer Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 W Nighthawk Way have any available units?
1801 W Nighthawk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 W Nighthawk Way have?
Some of 1801 W Nighthawk Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 W Nighthawk Way currently offering any rent specials?
1801 W Nighthawk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 W Nighthawk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 W Nighthawk Way is pet friendly.
Does 1801 W Nighthawk Way offer parking?
Yes, 1801 W Nighthawk Way offers parking.
Does 1801 W Nighthawk Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 W Nighthawk Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 W Nighthawk Way have a pool?
Yes, 1801 W Nighthawk Way has a pool.
Does 1801 W Nighthawk Way have accessible units?
No, 1801 W Nighthawk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 W Nighthawk Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 W Nighthawk Way does not have units with dishwashers.

