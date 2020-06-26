All apartments in Phoenix
18 E CORAL GABLES Drive

18 E Coral Gables Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18 E Coral Gables Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful, upscale two-story townhome, completely remodeled, in the Moon Valley neighborhood, 1350 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, loft, very light, bright and airy with skylights and clerestory windows, slab granite and stainless steel appliances at kitchen, laundry room off kitchen with pantry storage and full-size washer and dryer, ceiling fans, all electric, newer Berber carpet and 20 inch ceramic tile, attached 2-car carport with storage room. Freshly painted. Sunscreens, breakfast bar, all tile bath surrounds, mirrored closet doors. Master bedroom has two closets, master bath has double sinks. Private courtyard and community pool. North/South exposure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 E CORAL GABLES Drive have any available units?
18 E CORAL GABLES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 E CORAL GABLES Drive have?
Some of 18 E CORAL GABLES Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 E CORAL GABLES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18 E CORAL GABLES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 E CORAL GABLES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18 E CORAL GABLES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18 E CORAL GABLES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18 E CORAL GABLES Drive offers parking.
Does 18 E CORAL GABLES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 E CORAL GABLES Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 E CORAL GABLES Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18 E CORAL GABLES Drive has a pool.
Does 18 E CORAL GABLES Drive have accessible units?
No, 18 E CORAL GABLES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18 E CORAL GABLES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 E CORAL GABLES Drive has units with dishwashers.
