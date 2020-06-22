17839 N 15TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space.