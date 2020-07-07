All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 17650 North 30th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17650 North 30th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17650 North 30th Street

17650 North 30th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17650 North 30th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Campo Bello

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,795 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances, dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17650 North 30th Street have any available units?
17650 North 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17650 North 30th Street have?
Some of 17650 North 30th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17650 North 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
17650 North 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17650 North 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17650 North 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 17650 North 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 17650 North 30th Street offers parking.
Does 17650 North 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17650 North 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17650 North 30th Street have a pool?
No, 17650 North 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 17650 North 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 17650 North 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17650 North 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17650 North 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College