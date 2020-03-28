All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 17641 North Paradise Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17641 North Paradise Park Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:15 PM

17641 North Paradise Park Drive

17641 North Paradise Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17641 North Paradise Park Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Enjoy half off 2nd full month’s rent on 12 month lease OR 2nd full month free on 2 year lease. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the POOL making it a great place to call home. NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for a pool maintenance fee. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17641 North Paradise Park Drive have any available units?
17641 North Paradise Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 17641 North Paradise Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17641 North Paradise Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17641 North Paradise Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17641 North Paradise Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17641 North Paradise Park Drive offer parking?
No, 17641 North Paradise Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17641 North Paradise Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17641 North Paradise Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17641 North Paradise Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17641 North Paradise Park Drive has a pool.
Does 17641 North Paradise Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 17641 North Paradise Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17641 North Paradise Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17641 North Paradise Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17641 North Paradise Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17641 North Paradise Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College