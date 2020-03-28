17641 North Paradise Park Drive

Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

MOVE IN SPECIAL - Enjoy half off 2nd full month’s rent on 12 month lease OR 2nd full month free on 2 year lease. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the POOL making it a great place to call home. NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for a pool maintenance fee. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.

Contact us to schedule a showing.