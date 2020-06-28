All apartments in Phoenix
1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive
1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive

1756 West Cathedral Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1756 West Cathedral Rock Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This gorgeous two story, 5 bed/3 bath home boasts an upgraded kitchen w/granite counters, gas cooktop, raised panel maple cabinets, stainless-steel appliances & opens to a large family room w/surround sound wiring & gas fireplace. Home features neutral tile & carpet throughout, spacious floorplan, guest bedroom w/walk in closet & full bath on 1st floor. Formal foyer opens up to living & dining rooms & wide staircase w/oak railing leading to the upstairs loft, master retreat & large secondary bedrooms. Master bath w/walk in closet, double sinks, separate tub & shower. The beautiful backyard oasis has a play pool w/waterfall, covered patio, grassy play area & stunning mountain views. City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive have any available units?
1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive have?
Some of 1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive offers parking.
Does 1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive has a pool.
Does 1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive has units with dishwashers.
