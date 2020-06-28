1756 W CATHEDRAL ROCK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This gorgeous two story, 5 bed/3 bath home boasts an upgraded kitchen w/granite counters, gas cooktop, raised panel maple cabinets, stainless-steel appliances & opens to a large family room w/surround sound wiring & gas fireplace. Home features neutral tile & carpet throughout, spacious floorplan, guest bedroom w/walk in closet & full bath on 1st floor. Formal foyer opens up to living & dining rooms & wide staircase w/oak railing leading to the upstairs loft, master retreat & large secondary bedrooms. Master bath w/walk in closet, double sinks, separate tub & shower. The beautiful backyard oasis has a play pool w/waterfall, covered patio, grassy play area & stunning mountain views. City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%