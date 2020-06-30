Rent Calculator
1749 E Southern Avenue
1749 E Southern Avenue
1749 East Southern Avenue
Browse Similar Places
Location
1749 East Southern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Southern Manor
Amenities
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a clean 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Phoenix home! Features new paint and very nice tile throughout with ceiling fans in each room. Large fenced yard with easy to maintain landscaping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1749 E Southern Avenue have any available units?
1749 E Southern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1749 E Southern Avenue have?
Some of 1749 E Southern Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1749 E Southern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1749 E Southern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 E Southern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1749 E Southern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1749 E Southern Avenue offer parking?
No, 1749 E Southern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1749 E Southern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1749 E Southern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 E Southern Avenue have a pool?
No, 1749 E Southern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1749 E Southern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1749 E Southern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 E Southern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1749 E Southern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
