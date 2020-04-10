Rent Calculator
1748 W SHERMAN Street
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM
1 of 5
1748 W SHERMAN Street
1748 West Sherman Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1748 West Sherman Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Central City South
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Super Sharp! Close to downtown and freeways. 3 Bedroom. Tiled kitchen countertops with refrigerator & built in Microwave. Inside laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1748 W SHERMAN Street have any available units?
1748 W SHERMAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1748 W SHERMAN Street have?
Some of 1748 W SHERMAN Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1748 W SHERMAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1748 W SHERMAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 W SHERMAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1748 W SHERMAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1748 W SHERMAN Street offer parking?
No, 1748 W SHERMAN Street does not offer parking.
Does 1748 W SHERMAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1748 W SHERMAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 W SHERMAN Street have a pool?
No, 1748 W SHERMAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 1748 W SHERMAN Street have accessible units?
No, 1748 W SHERMAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 W SHERMAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1748 W SHERMAN Street has units with dishwashers.
