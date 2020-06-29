All apartments in Phoenix
1745 West Pollack Street
1745 West Pollack Street

1745 West Pollack Street · No Longer Available
Location

1745 West Pollack Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering 1/2-month free!

A charming 2- story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property feature beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large dual vanity sink, walk in shower and walk in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 West Pollack Street have any available units?
1745 West Pollack Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 West Pollack Street have?
Some of 1745 West Pollack Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 West Pollack Street currently offering any rent specials?
1745 West Pollack Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 West Pollack Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1745 West Pollack Street is pet friendly.
Does 1745 West Pollack Street offer parking?
Yes, 1745 West Pollack Street offers parking.
Does 1745 West Pollack Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 West Pollack Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 West Pollack Street have a pool?
No, 1745 West Pollack Street does not have a pool.
Does 1745 West Pollack Street have accessible units?
No, 1745 West Pollack Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 West Pollack Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 West Pollack Street does not have units with dishwashers.
