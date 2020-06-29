1745 West Pollack Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now offering 1/2-month free!



A charming 2- story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property feature beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large dual vanity sink, walk in shower and walk in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.