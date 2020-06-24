Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17435 N 29TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17435 N 29TH Avenue
17435 North 29th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
17435 North 29th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home is one of a kind! It features an open floor plan and plenty of living space. The modern kitchen has updated appliances and ample cabinet space. The inviting living room has a cozy fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17435 N 29TH Avenue have any available units?
17435 N 29TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17435 N 29TH Avenue have?
Some of 17435 N 29TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17435 N 29TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17435 N 29TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17435 N 29TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17435 N 29TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 17435 N 29TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 17435 N 29TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17435 N 29TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17435 N 29TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17435 N 29TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 17435 N 29TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17435 N 29TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17435 N 29TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17435 N 29TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17435 N 29TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
