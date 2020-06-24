All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17435 N 29TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

17435 N 29TH Avenue

17435 North 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17435 North 29th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home is one of a kind! It features an open floor plan and plenty of living space. The modern kitchen has updated appliances and ample cabinet space. The inviting living room has a cozy fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17435 N 29TH Avenue have any available units?
17435 N 29TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17435 N 29TH Avenue have?
Some of 17435 N 29TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17435 N 29TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17435 N 29TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17435 N 29TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17435 N 29TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17435 N 29TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 17435 N 29TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17435 N 29TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17435 N 29TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17435 N 29TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 17435 N 29TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17435 N 29TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17435 N 29TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17435 N 29TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17435 N 29TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
