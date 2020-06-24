17433 N 16th Ln

- Move in ready! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. FRESH new paint. New tub/shower. A spacious covered patio with screened in porch. Large back yard. 1040 sq ft. Blinds on all windows for privacy. Hurry this one won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
