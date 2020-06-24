All apartments in Phoenix
17433 N 16th Ln
17433 N 16th Ln

17433 North 16th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17433 North 16th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
- Move in ready! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. FRESH new paint. New tub/shower. A spacious covered patio with screened in porch. Large back yard. 1040 sq ft. Blinds on all windows for privacy. Hurry this one won't last long!

(RLNE4654823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17433 N 16th Ln have any available units?
17433 N 16th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 17433 N 16th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17433 N 16th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17433 N 16th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17433 N 16th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17433 N 16th Ln offer parking?
No, 17433 N 16th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 17433 N 16th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17433 N 16th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17433 N 16th Ln have a pool?
No, 17433 N 16th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 17433 N 16th Ln have accessible units?
No, 17433 N 16th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17433 N 16th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 17433 N 16th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17433 N 16th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17433 N 16th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
