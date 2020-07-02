1743 West Pollack Street

Amenities

A charming 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property feature beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large dual vanity sink, walk in shower and walk in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.