All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1743 West Pollack Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1743 West Pollack Street
Last updated November 22 2019 at 4:16 PM

1743 West Pollack Street

1743 West Pollack Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1743 West Pollack Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property feature beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large dual vanity sink, walk in shower and walk in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 West Pollack Street have any available units?
1743 West Pollack Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1743 West Pollack Street have?
Some of 1743 West Pollack Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1743 West Pollack Street currently offering any rent specials?
1743 West Pollack Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 West Pollack Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1743 West Pollack Street is pet friendly.
Does 1743 West Pollack Street offer parking?
Yes, 1743 West Pollack Street offers parking.
Does 1743 West Pollack Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1743 West Pollack Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 West Pollack Street have a pool?
No, 1743 West Pollack Street does not have a pool.
Does 1743 West Pollack Street have accessible units?
No, 1743 West Pollack Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 West Pollack Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1743 West Pollack Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College