1741 E GRANDVIEW Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

**OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 05/24 11AM TO 2PM**Charming 2 bedroom/2 bathroom town-home that has been newly decorated and refreshed.Add-on back porch/sunroom.Practical kitchen island for cooking or dining and open concept to back room for sit-down dining or more socializing.Quiet neighborhoodExtra front living room