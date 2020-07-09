1741 E GRANDVIEW Road

**OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 05/24 11AM TO 2PM**Charming 2 bedroom/2 bathroom town-home that has been newly decorated and refreshed.Add-on back porch/sunroom.Practical kitchen island for cooking or dining and open concept to back room for sit-down dining or more socializing.Quiet neighborhoodExtra front living room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
