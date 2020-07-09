All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1741 E GRANDVIEW Road

1741 East Grandview Road · No Longer Available
Location

1741 East Grandview Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
**OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 05/24 11AM TO 2PM**Charming 2 bedroom/2 bathroom town-home that has been newly decorated and refreshed.Add-on back porch/sunroom.Practical kitchen island for cooking or dining and open concept to back room for sit-down dining or more socializing.Quiet neighborhoodExtra front living room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 E GRANDVIEW Road have any available units?
1741 E GRANDVIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 E GRANDVIEW Road have?
Some of 1741 E GRANDVIEW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 E GRANDVIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
1741 E GRANDVIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 E GRANDVIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 1741 E GRANDVIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1741 E GRANDVIEW Road offer parking?
No, 1741 E GRANDVIEW Road does not offer parking.
Does 1741 E GRANDVIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 E GRANDVIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 E GRANDVIEW Road have a pool?
No, 1741 E GRANDVIEW Road does not have a pool.
Does 1741 E GRANDVIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 1741 E GRANDVIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 E GRANDVIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 E GRANDVIEW Road has units with dishwashers.

