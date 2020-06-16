17407 N. 47th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly painted in light gray. This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage has a fenced pool! Pool service is included. All stainless appliances and washer/dryer included. Large covered patio with ceiling fans in nice backyard with low maintenance landscape. Close to Loop 101 and Desert Ridge shopping. Please call for pets.