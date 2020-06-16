Newly painted in light gray. This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage has a fenced pool! Pool service is included. All stainless appliances and washer/dryer included. Large covered patio with ceiling fans in nice backyard with low maintenance landscape. Close to Loop 101 and Desert Ridge shopping. Please call for pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17407 N. 47th Street have any available units?
17407 N. 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17407 N. 47th Street have?
Some of 17407 N. 47th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17407 N. 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
17407 N. 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17407 N. 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17407 N. 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 17407 N. 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 17407 N. 47th Street offers parking.
Does 17407 N. 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17407 N. 47th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17407 N. 47th Street have a pool?
Yes, 17407 N. 47th Street has a pool.
Does 17407 N. 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 17407 N. 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17407 N. 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17407 N. 47th Street has units with dishwashers.