Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17402 N 19th Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

17402 N 19th Ave

17402 North 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17402 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3024f0d071 ---- Custom grey paint throughout! Fully tiled first floor with nice sized family room and a convenient half bath. The fully stocked eat-in kitchen features all stainless-steel appliances. Washer & dryer launder closet also on the first floor. Upstairs are two bedrooms with side by side closets and all wood laminate as well as a full bathroom. Cozy enclosed backyard with a covered patio. Home is pet friendly to one spayed/neutered pet max with additional $300 per pet fee. Water is included. Sorry no section 8. Base rent doesn't include monthly 5% tax/admin fee. $50 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults 18 or older. Disposal Pets Allowed Refridgerator Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17402 N 19th Ave have any available units?
17402 N 19th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17402 N 19th Ave have?
Some of 17402 N 19th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17402 N 19th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17402 N 19th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17402 N 19th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 17402 N 19th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 17402 N 19th Ave offer parking?
No, 17402 N 19th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 17402 N 19th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17402 N 19th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17402 N 19th Ave have a pool?
No, 17402 N 19th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17402 N 19th Ave have accessible units?
No, 17402 N 19th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17402 N 19th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 17402 N 19th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
