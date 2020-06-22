17402 N 19th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3024f0d071 ---- Custom grey paint throughout! Fully tiled first floor with nice sized family room and a convenient half bath. The fully stocked eat-in kitchen features all stainless-steel appliances. Washer & dryer launder closet also on the first floor. Upstairs are two bedrooms with side by side closets and all wood laminate as well as a full bathroom. Cozy enclosed backyard with a covered patio. Home is pet friendly to one spayed/neutered pet max with additional $300 per pet fee. Water is included. Sorry no section 8. Base rent doesn't include monthly 5% tax/admin fee. $50 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults 18 or older. Disposal Pets Allowed Refridgerator Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit