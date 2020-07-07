Courtyards at Madison Ranch is a brand new gated community with close proximity to downtown Phoenix. A fantastic opportunity to live in a beautiful area, with a community pool, nearby parks, and plenty of good hiking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1738 W POLLACK Street have any available units?
1738 W POLLACK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1738 W POLLACK Street have?
Some of 1738 W POLLACK Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 W POLLACK Street currently offering any rent specials?
1738 W POLLACK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.