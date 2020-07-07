All apartments in Phoenix
1738 W POLLACK Street

1738 West Pollack Street · No Longer Available
Location

1738 West Pollack Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
courtyard
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Courtyards at Madison Ranch is a brand new gated community with close proximity to downtown Phoenix. A fantastic opportunity to live in a beautiful area, with a community pool, nearby parks, and plenty of good hiking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 W POLLACK Street have any available units?
1738 W POLLACK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1738 W POLLACK Street have?
Some of 1738 W POLLACK Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 W POLLACK Street currently offering any rent specials?
1738 W POLLACK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 W POLLACK Street pet-friendly?
No, 1738 W POLLACK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1738 W POLLACK Street offer parking?
No, 1738 W POLLACK Street does not offer parking.
Does 1738 W POLLACK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1738 W POLLACK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 W POLLACK Street have a pool?
Yes, 1738 W POLLACK Street has a pool.
Does 1738 W POLLACK Street have accessible units?
No, 1738 W POLLACK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 W POLLACK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1738 W POLLACK Street has units with dishwashers.

