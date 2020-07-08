1734 W Michigan Avenue

2 bedrooms with wood floors and ceiling fans & 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen has stainless appliances and gas range with nice breakfast room open to spacious covered patio . RV gate with large slab. large backyard with citrus tree PLUS 12x12 storage shed. Ready to occupy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
