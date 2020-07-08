All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM

1734 W Michigan Avenue

1734 West Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1734 West Michigan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedrooms with wood floors and ceiling fans & 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen has stainless appliances and gas range with nice breakfast room open to spacious covered patio . RV gate with large slab. large backyard with citrus tree PLUS 12x12 storage shed. Ready to occupy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 W Michigan Avenue have any available units?
1734 W Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 W Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 1734 W Michigan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 W Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1734 W Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 W Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1734 W Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1734 W Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1734 W Michigan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1734 W Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1734 W Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 W Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1734 W Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1734 W Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1734 W Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 W Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1734 W Michigan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

