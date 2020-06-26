Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1732 W COCOPAH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1732 W COCOPAH Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM
1 of 16
1732 W COCOPAH Street
1732 West Cocopah Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1732 West Cocopah Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Central City South
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled beauty! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great room concept with dining and nice sized kitchen with pantry. Large lot. All appliances included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1732 W COCOPAH Street have any available units?
1732 W COCOPAH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1732 W COCOPAH Street have?
Some of 1732 W COCOPAH Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1732 W COCOPAH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1732 W COCOPAH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 W COCOPAH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1732 W COCOPAH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1732 W COCOPAH Street offer parking?
No, 1732 W COCOPAH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1732 W COCOPAH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 W COCOPAH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 W COCOPAH Street have a pool?
No, 1732 W COCOPAH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1732 W COCOPAH Street have accessible units?
No, 1732 W COCOPAH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 W COCOPAH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 W COCOPAH Street has units with dishwashers.
