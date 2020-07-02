All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:32 PM

17309 North 19th Terrace

17309 North 19th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

17309 North 19th Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17309 North 19th Terrace have any available units?
17309 North 19th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 17309 North 19th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
17309 North 19th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17309 North 19th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 17309 North 19th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 17309 North 19th Terrace offer parking?
No, 17309 North 19th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 17309 North 19th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17309 North 19th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17309 North 19th Terrace have a pool?
No, 17309 North 19th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 17309 North 19th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 17309 North 19th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 17309 North 19th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 17309 North 19th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17309 North 19th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 17309 North 19th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

