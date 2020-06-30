1730 West Wildwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85045 Foothills Golf Club
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
wildwood - Property Id: 159726
Recently updated home with pool in desirable HOA in Ahwatukee/Foothills.
Up front costs:
1. Security Deposit--1.5 months rent 2. Cleaning Deposit $300 2. Broker/Admin Fee $500 3. Pet fee $300 per pet 4. 4.9% monthly fee added to rent for taxes and management. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159726p Property Id 159726
(RLNE5179080)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1730 W Wildwood Dr have any available units?
1730 W Wildwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 W Wildwood Dr have?
Some of 1730 W Wildwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 W Wildwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1730 W Wildwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 W Wildwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 W Wildwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1730 W Wildwood Dr offer parking?
No, 1730 W Wildwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1730 W Wildwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 W Wildwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 W Wildwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1730 W Wildwood Dr has a pool.
Does 1730 W Wildwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1730 W Wildwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 W Wildwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 W Wildwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)