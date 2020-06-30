All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1730 W Wildwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1730 W Wildwood Dr
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

1730 W Wildwood Dr

1730 West Wildwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1730 West Wildwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
wildwood - Property Id: 159726

Recently updated home with pool in desirable HOA in Ahwatukee/Foothills.

Up front costs:

1. Security Deposit--1.5 months rent
2. Cleaning Deposit $300
2. Broker/Admin Fee $500
3. Pet fee $300 per pet
4. 4.9% monthly fee added to rent for taxes and management.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159726p
Property Id 159726

(RLNE5179080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 W Wildwood Dr have any available units?
1730 W Wildwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 W Wildwood Dr have?
Some of 1730 W Wildwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 W Wildwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1730 W Wildwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 W Wildwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 W Wildwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1730 W Wildwood Dr offer parking?
No, 1730 W Wildwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1730 W Wildwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 W Wildwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 W Wildwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1730 W Wildwood Dr has a pool.
Does 1730 W Wildwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1730 W Wildwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 W Wildwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 W Wildwood Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College