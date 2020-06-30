1730 W Wildwood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

wildwood - Property Id: 159726



Recently updated home with pool in desirable HOA in Ahwatukee/Foothills.



Up front costs:



1. Security Deposit--1.5 months rent

2. Cleaning Deposit $300

2. Broker/Admin Fee $500

3. Pet fee $300 per pet

4. 4.9% monthly fee added to rent for taxes and management.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159726p

Property Id 159726



(RLNE5179080)