Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:50 PM

1729 West Pollack Street

1729 West Pollack Street · No Longer Available
Location

1729 West Pollack Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering 1/2-month free!

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property feature beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, recess lighting and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large dual vanity sink, walk in shower and walk in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 West Pollack Street have any available units?
1729 West Pollack Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 West Pollack Street have?
Some of 1729 West Pollack Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 West Pollack Street currently offering any rent specials?
1729 West Pollack Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 West Pollack Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 West Pollack Street is pet friendly.
Does 1729 West Pollack Street offer parking?
Yes, 1729 West Pollack Street offers parking.
Does 1729 West Pollack Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 West Pollack Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 West Pollack Street have a pool?
No, 1729 West Pollack Street does not have a pool.
Does 1729 West Pollack Street have accessible units?
No, 1729 West Pollack Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 West Pollack Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 West Pollack Street does not have units with dishwashers.

