1729 West Pollack Street

Amenities
Now offering 1/2-month free!
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property feature beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, recess lighting and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large dual vanity sink, walk in shower and walk in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.