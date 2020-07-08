1728 West Pollack Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous white cabinets! The first floor includes one bedroom with a private bath! Spacious master suite with private bath featuring dual vanity sinks and a walk in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.