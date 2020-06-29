All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1727 West Pollack Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1727 West Pollack Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1727 West Pollack Street

1727 West Pollack Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1727 West Pollack Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering 1/2-month free!

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property feature beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, recess lighting and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large dual vanity sink, walk in shower and walk in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 West Pollack Street have any available units?
1727 West Pollack Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 West Pollack Street have?
Some of 1727 West Pollack Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 West Pollack Street currently offering any rent specials?
1727 West Pollack Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 West Pollack Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 West Pollack Street is pet friendly.
Does 1727 West Pollack Street offer parking?
Yes, 1727 West Pollack Street offers parking.
Does 1727 West Pollack Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 West Pollack Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 West Pollack Street have a pool?
No, 1727 West Pollack Street does not have a pool.
Does 1727 West Pollack Street have accessible units?
No, 1727 West Pollack Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 West Pollack Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 West Pollack Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College