17261 N 47th St

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!! North Phoenix Home located in Paradise Valley School District. A must see today
This home is close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, Desert Ridge Marketplace, bus lines, and so much more.
Two story home with stairs. Carpet and tile in all the right places. Living room and dining room separate. Patio door leads into backyard with nice covered patio area. Kitchen with full appliances. Washer and dryer included. 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom with Master bathroom plus a walk in closet. Loft area upstairs for pool table or another family room area. This is a must see today.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.3% city rental tax.
1.6% monthly admin fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
