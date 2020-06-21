All apartments in Phoenix
June 20 2020

17261 N 47th St

17261 North 47th Street · (833) 367-6963
Location

17261 North 47th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1795 · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1881 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool table
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!! North Phoenix Home located in Paradise Valley School District. A must see today

This home is close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, Desert Ridge Marketplace, bus lines, and so much more.

Two story home with stairs. Carpet and tile in all the right places. Living room and dining room separate. Patio door leads into backyard with nice covered patio area. Kitchen with full appliances. Washer and dryer included. 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom with Master bathroom plus a walk in closet. Loft area upstairs for pool table or another family room area. This is a must see today.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.3% city rental tax.
1.6% monthly admin fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: lrg2nbrdidgiakmc

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5856245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17261 N 47th St have any available units?
17261 N 47th St has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17261 N 47th St have?
Some of 17261 N 47th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17261 N 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
17261 N 47th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17261 N 47th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17261 N 47th St is pet friendly.
Does 17261 N 47th St offer parking?
No, 17261 N 47th St does not offer parking.
Does 17261 N 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17261 N 47th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17261 N 47th St have a pool?
No, 17261 N 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 17261 N 47th St have accessible units?
No, 17261 N 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 17261 N 47th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17261 N 47th St has units with dishwashers.
