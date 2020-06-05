1726 West Pollack Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space! The master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks and large walk in shower! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.