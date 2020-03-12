All apartments in Phoenix
1725 West Pollack Street
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:55 PM

1725 West Pollack Street

1725 West Pollack Street · No Longer Available
Location

1725 West Pollack Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Now offering a $100/month concession off the $1,850 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,750!

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with two 1-car garages home is now available for move-in! This property feature beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, recess lighting and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large dual vanity sink, walk in shower and walk in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 West Pollack Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
What amenities does 1725 West Pollack Street have?
Some of 1725 West Pollack Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 West Pollack Street currently offering any rent specials?
1725 West Pollack Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 West Pollack Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 West Pollack Street is pet friendly.
Does 1725 West Pollack Street offer parking?
Yes, 1725 West Pollack Street offers parking.
Does 1725 West Pollack Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 West Pollack Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 West Pollack Street have a pool?
No, 1725 West Pollack Street does not have a pool.
Does 1725 West Pollack Street have accessible units?
No, 1725 West Pollack Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 West Pollack Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 West Pollack Street does not have units with dishwashers.
