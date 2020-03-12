1725 West Pollack Street

Amenities
Now offering a $100/month concession off the $1,850 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,750!
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with two 1-car garages home is now available for move-in! This property feature beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, recess lighting and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large dual vanity sink, walk in shower and walk in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.