Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1725 West Highland Avenue

1725 West Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1725 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,431 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 West Highland Avenue have any available units?
1725 West Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 West Highland Avenue have?
Some of 1725 West Highland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 West Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1725 West Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 West Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 West Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1725 West Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1725 West Highland Avenue offers parking.
Does 1725 West Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 West Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 West Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1725 West Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1725 West Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1725 West Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 West Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 West Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

