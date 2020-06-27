17245 N 13TH Avenue

Wonderful 4 bedroom home located in centrally located north Phoenix neighborhood. Close to bus stop on Bell Rd and close to many restaurants and shopping. Easy access to both I-17 and 101 freeways. *Landscaping service included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
