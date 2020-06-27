All apartments in Phoenix
17245 N 13TH Avenue
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

17245 N 13TH Avenue

17245 North 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17245 North 13th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Wonderful 4 bedroom home located in centrally located north Phoenix neighborhood. Close to bus stop on Bell Rd and close to many restaurants and shopping. Easy access to both I-17 and 101 freeways. *Landscaping service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17245 N 13TH Avenue have any available units?
17245 N 13TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17245 N 13TH Avenue have?
Some of 17245 N 13TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17245 N 13TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17245 N 13TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17245 N 13TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17245 N 13TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17245 N 13TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 17245 N 13TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17245 N 13TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17245 N 13TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17245 N 13TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 17245 N 13TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17245 N 13TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17245 N 13TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17245 N 13TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17245 N 13TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
