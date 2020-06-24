17226 N. 47th St.

Amenities
Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in North Phoenix - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a loft, located in North Phoenix! The property includes beautiful tile floors, carpeting, paint and some stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer are also included. The backyard offers a number of nice shaded areas for sitting. The property is wonderfully situated a few miles south of Desert Ridge shopping center and also has numerous dinning and shopping options within a mile of the home. With easy access to the 101 freeway, this home is in a fantastic location!!!
-3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home
-Tile floors
-Stainless Steel appliances
-Great backyard
-Close to Desert Ridge Shopping Center
-Close to Restaurants
-Easy access to 101 freeway
