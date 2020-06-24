All apartments in Phoenix
17226 N. 47th St.

17226 North 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

17226 North 47th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in North Phoenix - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a loft, located in North Phoenix! The property includes beautiful tile floors, carpeting, paint and some stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer are also included. The backyard offers a number of nice shaded areas for sitting. The property is wonderfully situated a few miles south of Desert Ridge shopping center and also has numerous dinning and shopping options within a mile of the home. With easy access to the 101 freeway, this home is in a fantastic location!!!
-3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home
-Tile floors
-Stainless Steel appliances
-Great backyard
-Close to Desert Ridge Shopping Center
-Close to Restaurants
-Easy access to 101 freeway
For more information or to view the property, please call
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755
We will need to schedule with the tenant to show the property with 2 day notice.
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE2514584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17226 N. 47th St. have any available units?
17226 N. 47th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17226 N. 47th St. have?
Some of 17226 N. 47th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17226 N. 47th St. currently offering any rent specials?
17226 N. 47th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17226 N. 47th St. pet-friendly?
No, 17226 N. 47th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17226 N. 47th St. offer parking?
No, 17226 N. 47th St. does not offer parking.
Does 17226 N. 47th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17226 N. 47th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17226 N. 47th St. have a pool?
No, 17226 N. 47th St. does not have a pool.
Does 17226 N. 47th St. have accessible units?
No, 17226 N. 47th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17226 N. 47th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17226 N. 47th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
