17226 N. 47th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in North Phoenix - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a loft, located in North Phoenix! The property includes beautiful tile floors, carpeting, paint and some stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer are also included. The backyard offers a number of nice shaded areas for sitting. The property is wonderfully situated a few miles south of Desert Ridge shopping center and also has numerous dinning and shopping options within a mile of the home. With easy access to the 101 freeway, this home is in a fantastic location!!!

-3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home

-Tile floors

-Stainless Steel appliances

-Great backyard

-Close to Desert Ridge Shopping Center

-Close to Restaurants

-Easy access to 101 freeway

For more information or to view the property, please call

Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755

We will need to schedule with the tenant to show the property with 2 day notice.

To view more properties, please visit our website at

www.sagepropertiesaz.com

Sage Property Management & Sales

An Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE2514584)