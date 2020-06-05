All apartments in Phoenix
17226 N 32ND Place
17226 N 32ND Place

17226 North 32nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

17226 North 32nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Single level house in North/East Phoenix! 3 bed + den, 2 full baths. Freshly painted. New roof and new AC. Upgraded kitchen. Huge backyard with covered patio and separate storage area. RV gate and RV parking. No HOA ! Close to 101 & 51.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17226 N 32ND Place have any available units?
17226 N 32ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17226 N 32ND Place have?
Some of 17226 N 32ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17226 N 32ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
17226 N 32ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17226 N 32ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 17226 N 32ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17226 N 32ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 17226 N 32ND Place offers parking.
Does 17226 N 32ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17226 N 32ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17226 N 32ND Place have a pool?
No, 17226 N 32ND Place does not have a pool.
Does 17226 N 32ND Place have accessible units?
No, 17226 N 32ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17226 N 32ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17226 N 32ND Place has units with dishwashers.
