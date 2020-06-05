Single level house in North/East Phoenix! 3 bed + den, 2 full baths. Freshly painted. New roof and new AC. Upgraded kitchen. Huge backyard with covered patio and separate storage area. RV gate and RV parking. No HOA ! Close to 101 & 51.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17226 N 32ND Place have any available units?
17226 N 32ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17226 N 32ND Place have?
Some of 17226 N 32ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17226 N 32ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
17226 N 32ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.