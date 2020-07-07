All apartments in Phoenix
17223 N 33RD Place

17223 North 33rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

17223 North 33rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled kitchen with new cabinet and island, a with slab granite counter tops. New flooring in kitchen, dining room and living room.Home is move in ready and shows great!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17223 N 33RD Place have any available units?
17223 N 33RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17223 N 33RD Place have?
Some of 17223 N 33RD Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17223 N 33RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
17223 N 33RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17223 N 33RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 17223 N 33RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17223 N 33RD Place offer parking?
No, 17223 N 33RD Place does not offer parking.
Does 17223 N 33RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17223 N 33RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17223 N 33RD Place have a pool?
No, 17223 N 33RD Place does not have a pool.
Does 17223 N 33RD Place have accessible units?
No, 17223 N 33RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17223 N 33RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17223 N 33RD Place has units with dishwashers.

