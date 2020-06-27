All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 17221 North Paradise Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17221 North Paradise Park Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

17221 North Paradise Park Drive

17221 North Paradise Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17221 North Paradise Park Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,259 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement an

(RLNE5559723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17221 North Paradise Park Drive have any available units?
17221 North Paradise Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17221 North Paradise Park Drive have?
Some of 17221 North Paradise Park Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17221 North Paradise Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17221 North Paradise Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17221 North Paradise Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17221 North Paradise Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17221 North Paradise Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17221 North Paradise Park Drive offers parking.
Does 17221 North Paradise Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17221 North Paradise Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17221 North Paradise Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17221 North Paradise Park Drive has a pool.
Does 17221 North Paradise Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 17221 North Paradise Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17221 North Paradise Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17221 North Paradise Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College