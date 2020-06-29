All apartments in Phoenix
1722 West Pollack Street

1722 West Pollack Street · No Longer Available
Location

1722 West Pollack Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! The master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk in closet! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 West Pollack Street have any available units?
1722 West Pollack Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 West Pollack Street have?
Some of 1722 West Pollack Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 West Pollack Street currently offering any rent specials?
1722 West Pollack Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 West Pollack Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 West Pollack Street is pet friendly.
Does 1722 West Pollack Street offer parking?
Yes, 1722 West Pollack Street offers parking.
Does 1722 West Pollack Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 West Pollack Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 West Pollack Street have a pool?
No, 1722 West Pollack Street does not have a pool.
Does 1722 West Pollack Street have accessible units?
No, 1722 West Pollack Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 West Pollack Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 West Pollack Street does not have units with dishwashers.

