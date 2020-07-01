Rent Calculator
1722 W cinnabar AVE
1722 W cinnabar AVE
1722 West Cinnabar Avenue
·
Location
1722 West Cinnabar Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1722 W cinnabar AVE Available 04/01/20 Very nice 3 bedroom and 2 bath home. - Nice 3 bedroom home in quiet neighborhood. Great location near light rail, freeways and shopping
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3537965)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1722 W cinnabar AVE have any available units?
1722 W cinnabar AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1722 W cinnabar AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1722 W cinnabar AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 W cinnabar AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 W cinnabar AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1722 W cinnabar AVE offer parking?
No, 1722 W cinnabar AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1722 W cinnabar AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 W cinnabar AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 W cinnabar AVE have a pool?
No, 1722 W cinnabar AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1722 W cinnabar AVE have accessible units?
No, 1722 W cinnabar AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 W cinnabar AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 W cinnabar AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 W cinnabar AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 W cinnabar AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
