All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1722 W cinnabar AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1722 W cinnabar AVE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

1722 W cinnabar AVE

1722 West Cinnabar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1722 West Cinnabar Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1722 W cinnabar AVE Available 04/01/20 Very nice 3 bedroom and 2 bath home. - Nice 3 bedroom home in quiet neighborhood. Great location near light rail, freeways and shopping

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3537965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 W cinnabar AVE have any available units?
1722 W cinnabar AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1722 W cinnabar AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1722 W cinnabar AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 W cinnabar AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 W cinnabar AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1722 W cinnabar AVE offer parking?
No, 1722 W cinnabar AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1722 W cinnabar AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 W cinnabar AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 W cinnabar AVE have a pool?
No, 1722 W cinnabar AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1722 W cinnabar AVE have accessible units?
No, 1722 W cinnabar AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 W cinnabar AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 W cinnabar AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 W cinnabar AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 W cinnabar AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College