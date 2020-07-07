All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1721 West Saint Moritz Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1721 West Saint Moritz Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1721 West Saint Moritz Lane

1721 West Saint Moritz Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1721 West Saint Moritz Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,002 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 West Saint Moritz Lane have any available units?
1721 West Saint Moritz Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 West Saint Moritz Lane have?
Some of 1721 West Saint Moritz Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 West Saint Moritz Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1721 West Saint Moritz Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 West Saint Moritz Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 West Saint Moritz Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1721 West Saint Moritz Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1721 West Saint Moritz Lane offers parking.
Does 1721 West Saint Moritz Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 West Saint Moritz Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 West Saint Moritz Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1721 West Saint Moritz Lane has a pool.
Does 1721 West Saint Moritz Lane have accessible units?
No, 1721 West Saint Moritz Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 West Saint Moritz Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 West Saint Moritz Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College