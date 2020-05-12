All apartments in Phoenix
1720 West Pollack Street

1720 West Pollack Street · (928) 316-6703
Location

1720 West Pollack Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2123 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering 1/2-month free!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and granite counter tops! The master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks and walk in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 West Pollack Street have any available units?
1720 West Pollack Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 West Pollack Street have?
Some of 1720 West Pollack Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 West Pollack Street currently offering any rent specials?
1720 West Pollack Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 West Pollack Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 West Pollack Street is pet friendly.
Does 1720 West Pollack Street offer parking?
Yes, 1720 West Pollack Street does offer parking.
Does 1720 West Pollack Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 West Pollack Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 West Pollack Street have a pool?
No, 1720 West Pollack Street does not have a pool.
Does 1720 West Pollack Street have accessible units?
No, 1720 West Pollack Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 West Pollack Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 West Pollack Street does not have units with dishwashers.
